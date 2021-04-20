'This will be a stepping stone' - North Walsham showcase to be held virtually

Published: 12:03 PM April 20, 2021

An event aimed at showcasing the activities and services offered by North Walsham will be held online due to concerns around the pandemic.

North Walsham Big Bash, which was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, will offer a wide variety of live online events from May 5 to May 8, such as cooking classes, arts and crafts workshops and photography sessions.

Organisers of the event, which was held for the first time in 2019 at North Walsham Community Centre, are hoping the event will return on a face to face basis in 2021, but said they felt this year's had to go ahead as soon as possible rather than waiting a few months for a potential physical return.

North Walsham' town centre. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

Paul Robinson, secretary of organisers NW Think Carer Network, said: "Hopefully, this will be a stepping stone to a further event next year which would be back in the community centre."

Big Bash sessions and events will be open for all to attend free of charge, with an aim of connecting people who may feel isolated in the town.

Details of how to take part in the events can be found on the event Facebook page at @NWBIGBASH2021.