North Norfolk villages mark Armistice Day with poetry, photos and processions

Sgt Claude Church. Photo: Supplied by Tim Bennett Archant

Poetry readings, an exhibition, and a bible belonging to a north Norfolk soldier killed on the second day of the Somme.

The dedication page of Sgt Claude Church's bible. Photo: Supplied by Tim Bennett The dedication page of Sgt Claude Church's bible. Photo: Supplied by Tim Bennett

These are just some of the ways the north Norfolk community will be coming together on Armistice Day to remember those who gave their lives in the First World War.

Overstrand

• An exhibition of material that has come to light following the 2016 publication of the book Overstrand in the Great War will be on display at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts from Tuesday, October 30, until Friday, November 16.

• The Belfry Family Concert for Armistice Day, with music hall songs and the community choir will be held at the Belfry Centre, on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

Sgt Claude Church's bible. Photo: Supplied by Tim Bennett Sgt Claude Church's bible. Photo: Supplied by Tim Bennett

• On Remembrance Sunday, November 11, at 10.45am, a service of remembrance will be held at St Martins Church, Overstrand. It will include a bible reading from a bible owned by Sgt Claude Church who was killed at the Somme. It was given to him in 1901 by the Sunday School at Overstrand, and loaned to the church by Claudia Perham, his 97-year-old niece. During the service a roll of honour will be unveiled.

• There will also be a beacon lit on November 11 at 7pm, organised by Overstrand Parish Council.

Northrepps

• On Sunday November 11 there will be two events at St Mary’s Church, Northrepps. In the morning at 10.50am by the war memorial, a remembrance service will commence with wreaths laid, a two minutes silence held, and the unveiling and dedication of a memorial bench in honour of the men who served from the village.

The Sheringham Little Theatre is hosting an Armistice Day event. Photo: Sheringham Little Theatre The Sheringham Little Theatre is hosting an Armistice Day event. Photo: Sheringham Little Theatre

• At 6.50pm by the war memorial, the village will join national event to commemorate Armistice Day, as children from Northrepps Primary School lead a torchlight procession to the church, followed by a tribute played on bugles and a beacon lit be lit at 7.p.m.

Sheringham

• The Sheringham Little Theatre will host an event on Sunday, November 11 from 5pm to 6pm, consisting of extracts from diaries of soldiers, nurse and stretcher bearers, well-known poems from the trenches and songs from the era. Ruth Elliott, from the theatre, said: “This event is to honour all those both at home and abroad, whose dedication and sacrifice we can’t begin to imagine.”

Tickets are £5 from the theatre box office 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.