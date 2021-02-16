Give yeast a chance - Baker urges people to try out 'real' bread

Published: 5:10 PM February 16, 2021

A "real bread" baker has urged people to support north Norfolk's many natural bakeries during Real Bread Week.

Bob Wright who runs Bob's Bread Bakery in North Walsham has said people should give fresh bread a try during the week which runs from February 20 to February 28.

Real bread contains no additives and is made with flour, water, salt and sometimes also yeast. It is also baked for a significant period of time to allow the flavour to develop.

It has been said to be a beneficial part of the human diet for centuries.

Mr Wright said: "Wherever you are in north Norfolk you're not too far away from one which is a very good thing.

"We're trying to encourage people to taste something new, it's a more natural product with just a small number of ingredients, whereas a loaf you buy at the supermarket will have a great list of things.

"I believe the flavour is better because it's baked more slowly so it gives a chance for the flavour to develop, particularly sourdough bread which can take up to 48 hours to bake.

"Whenever I get a new customer they always say 'I'll have one to try' and then they phone me up and say 'it's all gone I need another one'."

Normally the week would see bakeries, schools, care homes and community groups holding baking classes, feasts and other bread related activities, however lockdown has seen events cancelled.

He added: "In other years various bakeries have done tastings and been teaching people to make bread which obviously we can't do this year which was quite worrying for them.

"So raising awareness was just a way of getting the message out because there's nothing else we can do really, which was disappointing because it's nice to give people the chance to taste different breads or have a go at making it, but not this year."

North Norfolk's real bread bakeries include Pastonacre in Cley, Siding in Melton Constable, Holt Sourdough, Bob's Bread Bakery in North Walsham, Bread of Haven in Ridlington and Beck Cottage in Mundesley.