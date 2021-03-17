News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More covid marshals being taken on as lockdown measures eased

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:38 AM March 17, 2021   
More Covid marshals are to be taken on to help smooth the road out of lockdown in north Norfolk. 

North Norfolk District Council, which currently has a team of five Covid support officers, is looking to take on several more. 

A spokesman from the council said: "As national restrictions are to be lifted in the coming months, we want to keep North Norfolk as safe as possible when we begin to welcome back visitors, so we are hiring more Covid support officers to offer guidance to local businesses."

The job includes contacting residents to ensure they are self-isolating if needed, as well as providing information to individuals and businesses about Covid restrictions and guidance. 

The council is offering temporary contracts with variable hours including nighttime and weekend working, and the role has a pro-rata salary of £19,312 to £20,493. The officers would cover areas including Holt, Fakenham, Cromer, Sheringham, Wells and North Walsham.


