Popular heritage railway to reopen in April

Published: 1:03 PM February 27, 2021

The North Norfolk Railway line which runs from Sheringham to Holt. Photo: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A popular coastal heritage railway line is set to reopen in April.

North Norfolk Railway has confirmed it will restart its public services from April 12 in line with government guidelines.

Upon reopening, social distancing measures will be in place with visitors travelling in their own private compartments, however trains will not be stopping at Weybourne.

A statement from the railway read: "Passengers will travel in their own private compartment and other Covid-safe measures will be in place such as social distancing and hand sanitisation stations.

"These measures proved very successful and popular during the periods when the railway was able to operate in 2020.

"A limited selection of takeaway tea, coffee and cake will be available from the railway’s refreshment room at Sheringham, and we look forward to welcoming back all of our visitors."

Tickets are available to book at nnrailway.digitickets.co.uk