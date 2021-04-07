Which north Norfolk leisure centres are reopening on April 12?

Published: 1:56 PM April 7, 2021

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane is reopening on April 12, but not all leisure centres across the district are. - Credit: Archant

Only some of north Norfolk leisure centres plan to reopen on April 12.

Everyone Active, which runs North Norfolk District Council-owned leisure and community sports centres, as well as Cromer Academy Gym, said they would not be reopening all venues on the first day they were allowed to.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community.

“After being closed for three months, the latest step in the government’s roadmap is a positive move forward for the leisure industry and gives people of all ages the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre."

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham and Cromer Academy Gym will reopen on April 12 following a three-month closure.

Cromer Sports Centre's hall will stay closed until further notice but the artificial football pitch will reopen.

Stalham Sports Centre and North Walsham Sports Centre will stay closed.

Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre has been demolished and will be replaced by a new swimming pool, The Reef, which is scheduled to open in summer.



