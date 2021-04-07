News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Which north Norfolk leisure centres are reopening on April 12?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:56 PM April 7, 2021   
Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane hosted the first Pickleball session. Picture: Every

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane is reopening on April 12, but not all leisure centres across the district are. - Credit: Archant

Only some of north Norfolk leisure centres plan to reopen on April 12.

Everyone Active, which runs North Norfolk District Council-owned leisure and community sports centres, as well as Cromer Academy Gym, said they would not be reopening all venues on the first day they were allowed to.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community.

“After being closed for three months, the latest step in the government’s roadmap is a positive move forward for the leisure industry and gives people of all ages the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre."

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham and Cromer Academy Gym will reopen on April 12 following a three-month closure. 

You may also want to watch:

Cromer Sports Centre's hall will stay closed until further notice but the artificial football pitch will reopen.

Stalham Sports Centre and North Walsham Sports Centre will stay closed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  1. 4 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  2. 5 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  3. 6 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  4. 7 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  5. 8 'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast
  6. 9 Crash between car and scooter on busy Norfolk road
  7. 10 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize

Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre has been demolished and will be replaced by a new swimming pool, The Reef, which is scheduled to open in summer.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
dumped caravan at Heacham

'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus