Cromer Pier to shut as tourists urged to stay away from North Norfolk

Published: 4:04 PM December 24, 2020

Cromer Pier will be closed to the public from Boxing Day as visitors are urged to stay away from North Norfolk.

The leader of North Norfolk District Council has asked people to not to visit the coastal district as the area and popular tourist location sees "unprecedented levels" of coronavirus having previously recorded some of the lowest in England throughout the pandemic.

Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of NNDC, said the council supported the decision for North Norfolk to join the rest of the county in moving into Tier 4 from Boxing Day and acknowledged the challenges the restrictions will pose.

She said: "Adhering to these regulations will be tough for all of us, particularly at this festive time of the year, but if we all pull together as we have during previous phases of the Coronavirus crisis, together we can help to control and slow the spread of the virus at this critical time for the whole country.

“Previously in North Norfolk, thanks in no small part to the diligence of local residents in sticking to the guidelines, we have been fortunate to have had some of the lowest Covid infection statistics in England. But I’m afraid to say that has now changed, with our numbers of positive cases climbing rapidly in the last two weeks to unprecedented levels.

You may also want to watch:

“The new variant of Covid discovered in the UK is greatly accelerating the rate at which the virus is spreading – and adhering to the Tier 4 regulations is the necessary response to this.

Cromer Pier is popular with visitors throughout the year - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

“As such we urge all of our residents to familiarise themselves with the Tier 4 rules and stick to them. And we must also ask visitors from outside our district to please avoid coming to North Norfolk except for essential journeys. When the current crisis has eased and it is once again safe to visit our beautiful part of the world, we will of course give you all a warm welcome as always,” she said.

Cromer Pier will close to the public from Boxing Day. The pier was previously closed on March 25 during the first lockdown when it remained closed until June 1. It stayed open to the public during the second national lockdown in November.

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020



