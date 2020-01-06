'Ginormous' cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens Archant

Three caravans are teetering on the edge after a 'ginormous' cliff collapse on the north Norfolk coast.

One person staying at one of the caravans at the Trimingham House Caravan Park had to be evacuated after the cliff fall overnight on Sunday.

The coastguard and emergency services have been on the scene of the cliff fall today (Monday, Janurary 6), which happened in the same place as a cliff collapse in December.

Pete Revell, rescue officer from Bacton Coastguard, urged people to stay away from that part of the cliff and beach as there was a risk of further falls.

Mr Revell said: "It's ginormous. I thought it was big last time, but this is about three times as big.

"It has cut the cliff right back to the point where you have got caravans hanging over the edge, there are three in immediate danger.

"It has gone right into the sea this time. We don't want anyone going near the beach at all."

Shirley Cross, who works in the caravan park's office, said the cliff fall was "devastating".

She said: "It's enormous and it's still going.

"I was out walking this morning with the dog and thought 'oh, that's funny, there's no fence where the fence should be'.

"I went closer and saw it went right up to one of the caravan deckings.

"It must have gone 12-14 foot from where it was."

Ms Cross said they were trying to have the caravans on the edge towed away.

She said they had already disconnected the gas supply on the advice of firefighters, and they were now trying to isolate the electricity."

