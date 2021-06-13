Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park

Published: 11:41 AM June 13, 2021

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

A "flexible" space for the community could be created in a derelict area of a popular town park if plans are given the thumbs up.

A multi-purpose shared space has been proposed by the Friends of North Lodge Park for the abandoned tennis courts at the Cromer park, which could be used by different groups for a variety of events including pop-ups, play groups, and performances.

The group is asking other groups and members of the community to put forward their ideas of what they could bring to the 0.35-acre site.

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

Plans submitted to North Norfolk District Council would see the old 1950s bandstand repurposed as a performance space or office and new toilets installed.

Jim Bond from the Friends of North Lodge Park said: "It's early days at the minute, but we're having conversations to make sure that whatever is being done there, is done for the benefit of the community.

"We're going to try and be the focal point for anybody or any community groups interested in having an input into the new space.

You may also want to watch:

"But if you don't have a proposal then you can't say to people 'what do you think?' because if we said we had a blank sheet of paper and asked what people wanted then they'd be wanting swimming pools and things that are unrealistic.

"If other groups want to have an input then we want them to contact us.

"The general idea for the space is that we don't want to make it so specific so it can only be used for certain activities, we want it to be as flexible as possible, which probably means not building anything permanent but keeping it as an open space.

"As long as people's needs are not too specific, we want to be open to as many groups as possible.

"So we are stressing for people to come along and suggest what they could do in the space."

The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

The group has been asked by North Norfolk District Council to submit a more detailed outline of their plans for the area before they make a decision on what will be done there.

The council said last week that the site would require some works to bring it into "good structural condition".

Friends of North Lodge Park are urging anyone who wants to have their say, or wants to do something on the space to contact them via Facebook.