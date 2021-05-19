Volunteer run park cafe reopens for the first time since pandemic hit

Published: 7:46 AM May 19, 2021

Simon Clipsom, Community Champion at Cromer Morrisons, handing a cheque over to Trustees of Friends of North Lodge Park Val Campling, Barry Meadows and chair, Samantha Annison at the opening of North Lodge Park Tea Rooms. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A volunteer-run park cafe has reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit, with two new picnic tables donated by a supermarket.

The cafe at North Lodge Park in Cromer reopened on Tuesday on the park's 92nd birthday, with two new benches provided by the local branch of Morrisons.

Despite the cafe being closed, the park has become a "go to place" during lockdown according to Friends of North Lodge secretary Barry Meadows.

Some of the cakes available at North Lodge Park Tea Rooms in Cromer which was opened again to the public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Meadows said: "In the last year when open space has been in demand, North Lodge Park in Cromer has really been appreciated by the community.

"It’s become a go to place to meet outside while the pandemic has changed us.

You may also want to watch:

"The park seating has been in demand, the new benches on the upper lawn sponsored by members of the community have already become a destination for meeting up, whether to play on the slide, nets and swing or look out to sea."

North Lodge Park Tea Rooms in Cromer which was opened again to the public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Before reopening, the cafe was been given a fresh coat of paint to prepare it for the summer.

Mr Meadows added: "As the cafe restarts things will be a bit different for a while to ensure our volunteers and customers stay safe.

"But we aim to get back to the café we all know and love as soon as it is safe to do so."

New benches donated by the supermarket aim to provide extra seating for visitors to use on the grass area next to the rose garden.

Customers being served at North Lodge Park Tea Rooms in Cromer which was opened again to the public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Morrisons community champion Simon Clipsom said: "We really support the work of the friends group in North Lodge Park and wanted to give something practical for the community to use.

"It has been great to see the park so well used.”

The supermarket has previously donated plants and sponsors the park's sunflower competition, which this year will start at the Plant Fair on June 5, along with the October pumpkin carving event.







