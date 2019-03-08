Popular seaside cafe release tell-all cook book

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:27 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 30 July 2019

The book, named Will You Marry Me? was created in celebration of the bakers who work behind the scenes to provide the delicious homemade cakes sold in North Lodge Park Cafe. Picture: North Lodge Park

A group of friends behind the North Lodge Park Cafe in Cromer have created a tell-all cook book.

The book, named Will You Marry Me? was created in celebration of the bakers who work behind the scenes to provide the delicious homemade cakes sold in the cafe.

In response to customers being continuously intrigued by the bakers' identities and their recipe secrets, the cafe produced the book.

Valerie Boon, who narrated the story in the book, said: "As a cafe volunteer I love receiving well deserved compliments on their behalf, one baker even received a marriage proposal by a customer smitten with her gooey chocolate fudge cake."

Photographer and cafe volunteer Malcolm English used his skills to capture mouth-watering images of the cakes.

He said: "I'm more adept with a camera than a ladened tea tray anyway."

The book is £10 and available from Jarrolds cafe and online at NorthLodgePark.org.uk

