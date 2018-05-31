School shut after heating system fails
PUBLISHED: 09:19 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 03 February 2020
A primary school has closed after its heating system failed.
North Elmham CE VA Primary School was left with no heating this morning (Monday, February 3) and the decision was taken to shut the school.
A statement on Norfolk County Council's emergency closures website said the school was "freezing cold" and "below the temperature for children to be in school".
The school says efforts are being made to solve the issue, adding that parents will be kept up to date.
More to follow.