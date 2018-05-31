School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant © Archant Norfolk 2014

A primary school has closed after its heating system failed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

North Elmham CE VA Primary School was left with no heating this morning (Monday, February 3) and the decision was taken to shut the school.

You may also want to watch:

A statement on Norfolk County Council's emergency closures website said the school was "freezing cold" and "below the temperature for children to be in school".

The school says efforts are being made to solve the issue, adding that parents will be kept up to date.

More to follow.