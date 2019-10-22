Video

WATCH: MP Norman Lamb reacts to social media comments

Norman Lamb reacts to comments about his announcement that he will not be running for re-election. Photo: Neil Perry Neil Perry

During the summer long serving North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The news got hundreds of comments and responses on our website and social media channels.

Some readers thanked him for his work but others were less complimentary about his time in the coalition government or his views on Brexit.

We brought together a selection of your comments and reactions to see what he thought of them.