Video
WATCH: MP Norman Lamb reacts to social media comments
22 October, 2019 - 15:16
Neil Perry
During the summer long serving North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb announced he would not be seeking re-election.
The news got hundreds of comments and responses on our website and social media channels.
Some readers thanked him for his work but others were less complimentary about his time in the coalition government or his views on Brexit.
We brought together a selection of your comments and reactions to see what he thought of them.