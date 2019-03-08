Search

Newly-unearthed holiday footage from around Norfolk lets you step into Sixties

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 26 July 2019

A scene from the Norfolk holiday video made by Bob and Roger Morris in the 1960s. Image: North Walsham and District Community Archive

Archant

Brilliant colour footage showing the sights of Norfolk in the 1960s has emerged.

A scene from the Norfolk holiday video made by Bob and Roger Morris in the 1960s. Image: North Walsham and District Community Archive

The family video just over 20 minutes long was made by the family of Robert and Mark Morris and has just been donated to the North Walsham and District Community Archive.

The footage shows the sights of that town, as well as around Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Norwich, the Broads, and even the Bacton Gas Terminal when it was under construction.

Wayne Beauchamp, from the archive, said: "Roger Morris was the son of Joan Wright and Bob Morris and moved to Rhodesia in the late 1950s. "Bob Morris made the first part of the movie when holidaying back in the area in the early 1960s and his son Roger made the latter part on his return to the area in 1968.

"Joan Wright was the daughter of Jack & Elsie Wright who lived on Buxton Road in North Walsham."

The video also shows scenes from villages including Paston, Mundesley and Felmingham.

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

