Aspiring young cooks out to impress celebrity chef in bake-off challenge

The Great Norwich Bake Off competition which is raising money for mental health charity MIND. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The culinary creations of young chefs were put to the test as celebrity chef Galton Blackiston judged a cooking competition in aid of Mind.

Held at Cringleford Church Hall on Sunday, the young competitors, aged between 10 and 15, were asked to bring along a loaf of bread baked at home - plus photos documenting the process.

And then they were put to the test in the showstopper round, as they were tasked with producing a sponge cake, with at least two tiers.

The battle was tight and three contenders were chosen to be judged by Michelin star chef and head judge Mr Blackiston.

But in the category for 10 to 12-year-olds, the winner was Edie Martin, while Grace Cole came in second place.

And in the 13 to 15-year-old category, the winner was Millie Hay, with Lily Matthews scoring second place.

Organiser Emma Young said: "All the children asked it we would do it again next year, I'm really happy with how it's gone and the children are so brave."