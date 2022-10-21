News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young Farmer's dish selected in national recipe challenge

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 3:00 PM October 21, 2022
Melanie Hawes of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club

A recipe by Melanie Hawes of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club is one of six dishes chosen in a challenge to celebrate National Young Farmers’ Week - Credit: Melanie Hawes

A Wymondham Young Farmers' Club member's recipe has won a national challenge to find affordable meal ideas that celebrate British produce.

Melanie Hawes' creamy chicken and leek hotpot was chosen by TV presenter Chris Bavin after a nationwide search for six dishes to celebrate National Young Farmers’ Week, from October 17-21.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs asked its members to find affordable and nutritious recipe ideas, including how they would shop locally for their produce.

The 26-year-old Norfolk winner, who works at a veterinary practice as a lab and pathology assistant, cooked up her recipe idea while at university, when she reduced costs by not buying pre-made sauces.

“So many children have no idea how to cook, and lots don’t know where their food comes from," she said.

"Cooking doesn’t require a lot of skills and can keep people away from their phones. It’s the one activity everyone can do and it doesn’t have to cost a lot."

