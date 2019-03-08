Norfolk women 'cheated' out of state pensions set to stage Norwich protest

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN. Archant

Campaigners fighting changes to the women's state pension age are set to stage a protest in the centre of Norwich next month.

Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

Women from the Norfolk Broads - PAIN (Pension Action in Norfolk) group will show their support for a rally held in Manchester with a gathering in the city centre, including a Zumba flash mob.

Changes to the state pension age saw women born in the 1950s left with an additional six year wait before receiving their state pensions - leaving many faced with dire financial straits or forced to continue working.

Organiser and PAIN leader Lorraine White said: "It's about getting it out there to people.

"There are a huge amount of people going [to Manchester] - it's all women getting together."

Joy Scott, 60, from Great Yarmouth, in London on June 6 at a protest against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN. Joy Scott, 60, from Great Yarmouth, in London on June 6 at a protest against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

The protest will take place on Saturday, September 7, coinciding with the Great Pension Robbery Rally, in MediaCity, Salford Quays, in Manchester, on the same date, which will see 1950s-born women delivering letters to the BBC and ITV television studios.

The Norfolk PAIN group will gather from 10.30am to 1.30pm at a location yet to be determined, which the group are discussing with the city council and police.

Organiser of the Manchester demonstration, Linda Wyatt said: "The changes are discrimination against women born in the 1950s.

"This is a travesty and it breaks my heart that with every passing day women are suffering."

The 60-year-old added: "I feel we have gone back 100 years. Women are losing independence and have to rely on food banks to survive.

"We have been cheated, robbed and sold down the river. We have worked all our lives and paid our dues. We refuse to be silenced."

Organisers from the group, which offers support, advice and information to the 45,000 women across Norfolk affected by the changes to the womens' state pension age, decided to arrange the protest as the Manchester demonstration was too far for many of their members to attend.

PAIN leader Lynn Nicholls said: "Are you fed up waiting for something to be sorted out?

"Struggling to carry on working, in ill health or just want what we were promised?"

She added: "Manchester is too far or expensive for most of us to attend [but] we have now cleared this with Linda Wyatt and our Norfolk Broads-PAIN Group will be showing our support by gathering in Norwich.

"We are hoping to do something to make an impact.

"Hopefully other nearby groups will join us or hold their own locally if they are unable to get to Manchester."

One of the 45,000 Norfolk women affected by the changes to the state pension age, was the former boss of Wells Harbour Authority.

Lorraine White, 63, said: "I am a woman born in 1955 and have to wait an additional six years for my pension."

Mrs White, from Wells, who is now semi-retired, said she received a government letter when she was 58 to give her two years notice she would have to wait until age 66.

"I agree with equalisation but I am angry at the way in which the increase has been implemented," the former chief executive added.

"It becomes increasingly difficult to find employment when you reach 60 years of age. There are so many younger people ahead of you.

"Despite what the government say it also becomes more difficult to do physical work at this age.

"I have had to give up physical work as I was in agony with my back when I returned home after a days work.

"Age does take its toll."

Have you been affected by the changes to the women's state pension age? Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk