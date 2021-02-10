Sisters-in-law aged 101 and 102 fighting fit after contracting coronavirus
- Credit: Joseph Greiner
Two sisters-in-law with a combined age of more than 200 years are celebrating after beating coronavirus and getting their jabs.
Eileen Leech, 102, and Dorothy Edwards, 101, first met in the 1920s and subsequently became sisters-in-law. And now they even live together at the Burgh House care home near Great Yarmouth.
But when they both fell ill with Covid their families were frantic with worry.
They need not have been because the sprightly pair have made a full recovery and have now had their vaccines.
Now Eileen and Dorothy are longing for the moment visitors are allowed back on site and recreational activities in the home can get back to normal.
Mrs Edwards said: "I thought I was done with world wars and world crises but life keeps surprising you. When I had the virus I didn't have many symptoms, but it was wonderful to have a proper bath and hair wash when I started to recover.
"I'm looking forward to seeing my family and friends now I've had the vaccine. We have been so well looked after by the staff here and the doctors and nurses who administered the vaccine were wonderful. They just popped in and headed back out again without any fuss."
Mrs Leech added: "I didn't particularly have any symptoms when I was poorly - I heard Dorothy was unwell and was worried for her. I'm looking forward to seeing my family again when they can visit."
The pair were cared for by the "staggeringly committed" staff at Burgh House managed by Joseph Greiner.
He said: "When the pandemic set in - particularly the second variant - I was nervous about what it meant for us. It came down to two things, the first was being hopeful that we would get through it and the other was the staggering commitment from staff who went above and beyond for residents.
"Now with our residents having the vaccine we can start looking at returning to normal activities like dinners in our dining room and recreational activities, which we've really missed putting on. It feels like we could get back to some sort of normal."