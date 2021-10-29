Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
Norfolk's villages and cities have been praised this year by national awards. Here are five of the Norfolk villages
1. Aldborough
The village between Aylsham and Cromer was named by The Sunday Times as one of the UK's Top 50 Villages, published in September 2021.
It was described as "the good life at a good price", close to the coast but far from its high price point. The average house price in the village is £343,849.
2. Burnham Market
In an August 2021 survey of Which? readers, Burnham Market was named among the best villages in the UK.
The village scored an overall 71pc and was rated most highly on attractiveness, receiving four out of five stars.
3. Blakeney
Blakeney was described as "one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with its small flint cottages in the back lanes and a narrow, winding high street".
The area is popular for crabbing in the quay and seal trips out to the point. It was chosen in The Telegraph's most beautiful visits in the UK.
4. Norwich
Norfolk's county capital was named one of the top 10 places to enjoy a cultural and outdoor city break in the UK by The Guardian in May 2021.
The city was praised for its proximity to the Broads and the Norfolk coast, and suggested a stay at Whitlingham Broad, The Assembly House, or the Maid's Head Hotel.
5. Wells-next-the-Sea
The seaside village was named as one of the best villages and beaches for dog walking in the UK. It ranked fourth in the top 10 by Tripadvisor.
Dogs are allowed on the beach all year round, with a dog-free zone on the first 200 yards of the beach.