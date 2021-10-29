News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:52 AM October 29, 2021
Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph.

Blakeney Quay - Credit: Malcolm Bubb

Norfolk's villages and cities have been praised this year by national awards. Here are five of the Norfolk villages 

Aldborough Village Byline: Sonya Duncan

Aldborough Village Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

1. Aldborough

The village between Aylsham and Cromer was named by The Sunday Times as one of the UK's Top 50 Villages, published in September 2021.

It was described as "the good life at a good price", close to the coast but far from its high price point. The average house price in the village is £343,849.

Burnham Market.

Burnham Market. - Credit: Lesley Buckley/newzulu.com

2. Burnham Market

You may also want to watch:

In an August 2021 survey of Which? readers, Burnham Market was named among the best villages in the UK.

The village scored an overall 71pc and was rated most highly on attractiveness, receiving four out of five stars.

blakeney

Blakeney Quay - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
  2. 2 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  3. 3 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
  1. 4 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
  2. 5 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
  3. 6 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  4. 7 Norwich hospital to stop inpatient visits after rising Covid cases
  5. 8 Three mile queue on A47 outside Norwich
  6. 9 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  7. 10 Two people taken to hospital after village crash

3. Blakeney

Blakeney was described as "one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with its small flint cottages in the back lanes and a narrow, winding high street".

The area is popular for crabbing in the quay and seal trips out to the point. It was chosen in The Telegraph's most beautiful visits in the UK.

Shoppers on Gentleman's Walk and Norwich Market in July. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gentleman's Walk near Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

4. Norwich

Norfolk's county capital was named one of the top 10 places to enjoy a cultural and outdoor city break in the UK by The Guardian in May 2021.

The city was praised for its proximity to the Broads and the Norfolk coast, and suggested a stay at Whitlingham Broad, The Assembly House, or the Maid's Head Hotel.

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DE

Wells-next-the-Sea Harbour - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

5. Wells-next-the-Sea

The seaside village was named as one of the best villages and beaches for dog walking in the UK. It ranked fourth in the top 10 by Tripadvisor.

Dogs are allowed on the beach all year round, with a dog-free zone on the first 200 yards of the beach.

North Norfolk News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to Emma Constable, from Dereham

Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
One of the homes on Hargham Road, Old Buckenham

Breckland District Council

Work started on four new homes without permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person