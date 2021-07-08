Scams in Norfolk this week: 'Spoofing' and fake delivery notifications
Whether you are waiting on a special delivery or thinking about changing your broadband, scammers can often pop up just at the right time.
So, it is important to know when you have come across one.
This week Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to keep an eye out for anything that does not look quite right.
This includes ‘Spoofing’, when criminals imitate trusted organisations and often trick people with text messages.
Whether it is your bank, a delivery company, phone network provider or someone purporting to work for the government, it is important to treat all messages with caution and not to click on links.
You can use the #StopChallengeProtect hashtag on Twitter to check and avoid falling for a ‘spoofing’ scam.
With Latitude set to go ahead in only a couple of weeks, many people will be waiting on the delivery of their festival outfits.
A spokesman from Norfolk Trading Standards warned about fake delivery notifications.
They said: “If you receive a delivery notification via email or text, make sure to #StopChallengeProtect to ensure they are genuine.
“These emails may appear to be from trusted organisations and use official branding to convince you they’re genuine.
“Always access websites by typing them into the web browser and avoid clicking on links in emails.
“If you do receive a message like this you can protect others from falling for this scam by forwarding suspicious emails report@phishing.gov.uk.”
Another general warning put out by Norfolk Trading Standards included unsolicited phone calls from scammers claiming to be from your broadband provider.
Criminals can be very convincing on the phone - especially when you are having issues with your computer.
A spokesman said: “Fraudsters can try and get you to install software which has malware attached to harvest details from your device. Don’t let them trick you.
“Remember to #StopChallengeProtect and hang up if you’re unsure. If the call is genuine, they won’t mind you running checks to verify they’re legitimate.”