Norfolk teenagers aim to be the next Simon Cowell with online talent show series

PUBLISHED: 11:10 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 09 July 2019

Chris Willis, Jodie Wiggins and Bailey Tuddenham (L-R) deliberate at the audtion stages. Picture: Jacob Alexander and Olly Roberts

Two Norfolk teenagers are hoping to give Simon Cowell a run for his money with a filmed talent show series for charity.

A hopeful sings for her spot in the live final at Epic Studios. Picture: Jacob Alexander and Olly RobertsA hopeful sings for her spot in the live final at Epic Studios. Picture: Jacob Alexander and Olly Roberts

Chris Willis, an apprentice at Aviva from Wroxham, and Bailey Tuddenham, from Frettenham, both 19, met at Broadland High School and made a pact to launch an event for charity.

Several years later their plans came to fruition and Number One was born this summer, a Norfolk wide talent show for aspiring young performers.

Mr Tuddenham, who has just finished his A-Levels at Norwich Cathedral School and will study at University of Glasgow next year, said: "We wanted a platform for young people in the arts as it can be difficult to get seen."

The audition stages have already taken place and Mr Tuddenham said there was a range a different styles and performances.

Bailey Tuddenham, Jodie Wiggins, Chris Willis and Luke David (L-R) prepare to judge the auditions. Picture: Jacob Alexander and Olly RobertsBailey Tuddenham, Jodie Wiggins, Chris Willis and Luke David (L-R) prepare to judge the auditions. Picture: Jacob Alexander and Olly Roberts

Many of the entrants had not performed in public before, and saw Number One as a golden opportunity to showcase their talents.

They were judged by Mr Willis and Mr Tuddenham, alongside Jodie Wiggins and Lucy Baker. The judges all share backgrounds in piano, musical theatre and singing.

The audition stages were also filmed and produced by Mr Tuddenham, and are available to watch for free on Number One's website and Facebook.

Now whittled down to six acts, the finalists will perform in the final in front of four judges and have each been mentored ahead of the live event.

Mr Tuddenham said: "Everyone knows exactly what they're doing. It could go any way.

"You never know what's going to happen on the day."

They will also share the stage with guest performers Jack and Tim, a father and son singing duo from Norwich, who won a place in the final rounds of Britain's Got Talent last year.

The final is taking place at Epic Studios on Magdalen Street this Sunday, July 14.

Tickets are £5 with all proceeds going to East Anglia's Children's Hospices. The proceeds will go towards the building costs of The Nook, a new purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl.

To buy tickets https://bit.ly/2L8Xs2O

To watch the series https://bit.ly/2U92coQ

