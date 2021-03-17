News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Dance teacher taking part in virtual convention in aid of hospital

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:28 AM March 17, 2021   
Emily Penman-Lee, 29, a dance teacher at Noise and Chance School of Dance in King's Lynn and a dance lecturer at the College of West Anglia

Emily Penman-Lee, 29, a dance teacher at Noise and Chance School of Dance in King's Lynn and a dance lecturer at the College of West Anglia - Credit: Emily Penman-Lee

An online dance convention is taking place to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to help children in need and to "lift people's spirts".

Emily Penman-Lee, 29, a dance teacher at Noise and Chance School of Dance in King's Lynn and a dance lecturer at the College of West Anglia, is among those taking part in the fundraiser, which aims to raise funds to help children with rare and serious medical conditions.

The event, called Oh My GOSH - You Can Dance,  is running from Monday, March 15 to  Friday, March 19 via Zoom.

The King's Lynn dance instructor, who is running a contemporary and commercial fusion class on March 17, is the only instructor from Norfolk teaching. It will mark her first convention.

Emily Penman-Lee, a King's Lynn based dance teacher, is among those taking part in an online dance convention for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Emily Penman-Lee, a King's Lynn based dance teacher, is among those taking part in an online dance convention for Great Ormond Street Hospital. - Credit: Emily Penman-Lee

She said the pandemic had forced many industries, including dance, to become "more resourceful" and that people had been taking advantage of online platforms to teach classes across the world.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up for GOSH with a target of £500.

She added: "I would love to see more Norfolk faces take part in the event."

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  3. 3 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
  1. 4 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
  2. 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
  3. 6 Armed police called to Norwich house
  4. 7 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
  5. 8 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle
  6. 9 Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears
  7. 10 Range Rover driver hurled abuse at motorist with child in car

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in favour of sharing it with her family

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus