Dance teacher taking part in virtual convention in aid of hospital
- Credit: Emily Penman-Lee
An online dance convention is taking place to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to help children in need and to "lift people's spirts".
Emily Penman-Lee, 29, a dance teacher at Noise and Chance School of Dance in King's Lynn and a dance lecturer at the College of West Anglia, is among those taking part in the fundraiser, which aims to raise funds to help children with rare and serious medical conditions.
The event, called Oh My GOSH - You Can Dance, is running from Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19 via Zoom.
The King's Lynn dance instructor, who is running a contemporary and commercial fusion class on March 17, is the only instructor from Norfolk teaching. It will mark her first convention.
She said the pandemic had forced many industries, including dance, to become "more resourceful" and that people had been taking advantage of online platforms to teach classes across the world.
A Crowdfunder page has been set up for GOSH with a target of £500.
She added: "I would love to see more Norfolk faces take part in the event."
Most Read
- 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 2 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 3 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
- 4 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
- 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
- 6 Armed police called to Norwich house
- 7 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
- 8 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle
- 9 Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears
- 10 Range Rover driver hurled abuse at motorist with child in car