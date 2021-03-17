Dance teacher taking part in virtual convention in aid of hospital

Published: 7:28 AM March 17, 2021

An online dance convention is taking place to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to help children in need and to "lift people's spirts".

Emily Penman-Lee, 29, a dance teacher at Noise and Chance School of Dance in King's Lynn and a dance lecturer at the College of West Anglia, is among those taking part in the fundraiser, which aims to raise funds to help children with rare and serious medical conditions.

The event, called Oh My GOSH - You Can Dance, is running from Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19 via Zoom.

The King's Lynn dance instructor, who is running a contemporary and commercial fusion class on March 17, is the only instructor from Norfolk teaching. It will mark her first convention.

Emily Penman-Lee, a King's Lynn based dance teacher, is among those taking part in an online dance convention for Great Ormond Street Hospital. - Credit: Emily Penman-Lee

She said the pandemic had forced many industries, including dance, to become "more resourceful" and that people had been taking advantage of online platforms to teach classes across the world.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up for GOSH with a target of £500.

She added: "I would love to see more Norfolk faces take part in the event."