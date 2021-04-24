Doggy paddle! New outdoor swimming pool for dogs opens

Video

Published: 12:50 PM April 24, 2021

Canine Dip and Dive have opened a new outdoor pool for dogs in Wymondham, their first location in Norfolk. - Credit: Canine Dip and Dive

"People ask me 'what do I do to de-stress?' I tell them I come to work."

It's easy to see why Andy Brownlie and his wife Jo enjoy their jobs so much – they run Canine Dip and Dive Club, a company that puts on swimming sessions for dogs in huge outdoor pools.

Their latest franchisee, Sarah Wright, opened her first Norfolk location in the glorious sunshine at Centre Paws in Wymondham on Friday, April 23.

A former Woburn Safari Park worker, she made the switch from lions, tigers and wolves to dogs when she opened her dog walking firm Tom and Toto in Norwich.

A new outdoor swimming pool for dogs has opened at Centre Paws in Wymondham. - Credit: Canine Dip and Dive

Now, her days will be even more full of four-legged fun – she has planning permission to put up the huge outdoor pool between April and October for the next two years, and hopes to be able to continue beyond that.

She said the pool had already proven popular, and is fully booked for its first weekend.

"It's been a lot of work and prep," she said, "but we're finally here on the best day of the year weather-wise, so I couldn't be happier."

Hugo the Beagle had the honour of being the first to dip a paw into the new pool on Friday morning.

Hugo the beagle, the first four-legged visitor to the new pool in Wymondham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

He had never been in water before so was tentative at first, but was soon doggy paddling his way up and down.

Along with Miss Wright, Tillie Meek will be working at the Wymondham pool helping pups have fun in the water.

She said: "I'm working full time here after a few days training at the pool near Diss. Before this I was working in a pub. I just love being with the dogs."

Andy and Jo Brownlie, right, present franchisee Sarah Wright, second from left, with flowers and a bottle of champagne as she opens her swimming pool for dogs at Centre Paws in Wymondham for the first time. Also pictured is Tillie Meek. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Wymondham is Canine Dip and Dive Club's third location, after the original pool in Suffolk and another franchisee appropriately found in Barkway, Hertfordshire.

There will be group swims, paddle sessions for younger pups and slots for older dogs, along with solo swims.

And, for the more confident swimmers, there are sessions where dogs will be able to dive into the pool off the dock.

"It's best people book a week or two in advance," said Mr Brownlie.