High school students raise staggering amount for cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:09 25 January 2019

Students and teachers of Hobart High School in Loddon have raised more than £7,000 following the death of their teacher, Jenny Hammerton. Picture: Contributed by Big C

Students and teachers of Hobart High School in Loddon have raised more than £7,000 following the death of their teacher, Jenny Hammerton. Picture: Contributed by Big C

Archant

Students and teachers have raised more than £7,000 following the death of a much-loved teacher.

Jenny Hammerton, maths teacher at Hobart High School in Loddon died in October 2017 from cancer.

A staggering £7,128.25 was raised by the students and teachers of Hobart High School in the first Jogging 4 Jenny 5k fun run at the school.

Big C founder, David Moar and members of the Big C team gathered at the school, which was also Mr Moar’s high school, to mark the achievement.

As well as students, teachers and alumni of the high school, Mrs Hammerton’s parents and husband attended the event and speeches were made in her memory.

Jim Adams, executive head teacher at Hobart High School, said: “Jenny Hammerton was a much-loved teacher and colleague.

“I’m delighted that the school was able to come together in her memory to raise such an extraordinary amount of money for such an important charity,

“We intend for this to be an annual event and we are really looking forward to the 5th of July when we will be running again.”

David Moar, founder of Big C, said: “It is an amazing amount of money raised in memory of a much-loved and respected teacher for which we are very grateful, and which will go a long way to help local people affected by cancer,” he added, “it was incredible to be back at my old school and see how much it’s changed over the years!”

The Norfolk cancer charity supports those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney.

Last year, the charity reached a fund raising total of almost £32 million since it was founded in 1980 by Mr Moar and Clive Bamford.

Both men endured their own lengthy cancer journeys to receive treatment and wanted to ensure local people had access to treatment and support in their county.

Since they began, the charity have worked to raise funds for specialist life-saving equipment and significant research projects based at the Norwich Research Park.

The charity have also established three centres located at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, in Kings Lynn as well as Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

