Norfolk fire service sends specialist unit help to tackle Lincolnshire flooding

Norfolk firefighters are among the rescue effort in the flood-hit parts of Lincolnshire where hundreds of families have had to be evacuated.

Great work by @LincsFireRescue and partners this afternoon supporting the communities in #Wainfleet. 4 x high volume pumps are joining us this afternoon to help reduce the water levels & protect vital infrastructure @HVPCapability Thank you to volunteers for their support pic.twitter.com/50efj0Qkg5 — Dan Quinn (@LincsFire_ACFO) June 14, 2019

Almost 700 homes have been affected around the town of Wainfleet following severe flooding from the River Steeping which had breached its banks in several places.

Norfolk Fire Service said it had sent its specialist high volume pump (HVP) from Thetford fire station to support Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in dealing with the emergency as part of the national response in clearing the flood water.

The RAF used Chinook helicopters to drop 270 bags of sand and ballast to try and fill the breach to reduce the flow of water on Friday.

Another 580 properties had to be evacuated on Saturday residents added to the 100 homes from which families had been moved Lincolnshire Police said.

Norfolk's HVP was utilised after the east coast tidal surge in 2013, and during severe floods in the south east in 2014 and in Yorkshire and Cumbria in 2015. It was also used to tackle wildfire blazes in Thetford Forest last summer.