Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk fire service sends specialist unit help to tackle Lincolnshire flooding

PUBLISHED: 07:06 16 June 2019

High volume pump from at Thetford Fire Station are helping with the flood relieve operation in Lincolnshire. Picture: Steve Adams

High volume pump from at Thetford Fire Station are helping with the flood relieve operation in Lincolnshire. Picture: Steve Adams

Archant

Norfolk firefighters are among the rescue effort in the flood-hit parts of Lincolnshire where hundreds of families have had to be evacuated.

Almost 700 homes have been affected around the town of Wainfleet following severe flooding from the River Steeping which had breached its banks in several places.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire Service said it had sent its specialist high volume pump (HVP) from Thetford fire station to support Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in dealing with the emergency as part of the national response in clearing the flood water.

The RAF used Chinook helicopters to drop 270 bags of sand and ballast to try and fill the breach to reduce the flow of water on Friday.

Another 580 properties had to be evacuated on Saturday residents added to the 100 homes from which families had been moved Lincolnshire Police said.

Norfolk's HVP was utilised after the east coast tidal surge in 2013, and during severe floods in the south east in 2014 and in Yorkshire and Cumbria in 2015. It was also used to tackle wildfire blazes in Thetford Forest last summer.

Most Read

Police break up party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe

Police have broken up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe. Photo: James Bass.

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We now sleep in the pantry’ – thatched cottage blaze couple move back in

Karen Roseberry outside Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, which they have just moved back into one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police patrols continue after spate of objects thrown at cars

Police patrols are continuing on the A143 and A146. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cyclists hit Norwich streets to disrupt traffic

Activists trying to raise awareness of climate change and the threat it poses to the planet have been staged a ‘critical mass’ bike ride around Norwich. Picture: Staff

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Scared to drive’ - mother’s lingering fear following spate of rock-throwing incidents

An object thrown on the A143 near Ditchingham left a car carrying a newborn baby badly damaged. Picture: Hannah Gaad

Striker signing crucial for Canaries

Jordan Rhodes is unlikely to return to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police break up party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe

Police have broken up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe. Photo: James Bass.

Police patrols continue after spate of objects thrown at cars

Police patrols are continuing on the A143 and A146. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk fire service sends specialist unit help to tackle Lincolnshire flooding

High volume pump from at Thetford Fire Station are helping with the flood relieve operation in Lincolnshire. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists