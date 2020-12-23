Published: 6:30 AM December 23, 2020

A primary school headteacher has said he expects pupils will return to class after the new year.

Stuart Allen, headteacher at Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich, said: "My expectation is that we will open again on January 4.

"The children have missed enough school, so my message to parents is we have to try to keep the school open."

Attendance has been "best ever" this term among reception, Year 1 and 2 pupils, he added.

Mr Allen put this down to windows and doors being left open and the children frequently washing their hands.

“This is something we will continue doing post-pandemic,” he said.

The decision over whether schools will stay shut in January will be a national rather than a local decision, according to Norfolk's director of public health.

Schools had been closed to all but children of key workers during the initial national lockdown, but remained open during the second national lockdown.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith said on Tuesday (December 22): "There's a very difficult judgement between wanting children in school versus wanting to prevent the spread of the virus.

"But I don't think that will be a local decision - it's something that, if it happened, would be made nationally."







