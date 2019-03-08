Children experience being vets for a day with TV star
They say you know you are getting old when police officers look young. So how about vets?
Yesterday, 15 children crowded into a veterinary surgery to don scrubs and carry out operations.
But the children were in fancy dress and the fake surgeries were performed on toy animals, as the seven to 12-year-olds were taking part in Young Vets Clubs - which teaches children about animal welfare.
The all-day event was held at Westover Veterinary Centre in Hainford where TV presenter and vet Jess French works.
She said: "Children naturally want to look after animals but often don't know how best to - and it's not often you get to go behind the scenes."
The group had a tour of the surgery, tended to animals at a handling station (including chicks) and learnt to bandage a horse's leg.
The children were from all over Norfolk and made a donation to Wildlife Veterinary Service to participate.