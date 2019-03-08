Search

Children experience being vets for a day with TV star

PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 30 August 2019

Children got to be a veterinary surgeon for the day. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

They say you know you are getting old when police officers look young. So how about vets?

Yesterday, 15 children crowded into a veterinary surgery to don scrubs and carry out operations.

But the children were in fancy dress and the fake surgeries were performed on toy animals, as the seven to 12-year-olds were taking part in Young Vets Clubs - which teaches children about animal welfare.

The all-day event was held at Westover Veterinary Centre in Hainford where TV presenter and vet Jess French works.

She said: "Children naturally want to look after animals but often don't know how best  to - and it's not often you get to go behind the scenes."

The group had a tour of the surgery, tended to animals at a handling station (including chicks) and learnt to bandage a horse's leg.

The children were from all over Norfolk and made a donation to Wildlife Veterinary Service to participate.

