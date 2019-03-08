Norfolk schoolchildren to have art displayed in special exhibition

Five-strong recorder group Fontanella will present a programme of music from 5.30pm on April 26. Photo: KL Festival KL Festival

King’s Lynn Festival is joining forces with the Shakespeare Festival to host a weekend full of 16th-century nostalgia.

One of Britain’s foremost harpsichord players Jane Chapman will present From Byrd to Bird at All Saints Church on April 27 at 5.30pm. Photo: KL Festival One of Britain’s foremost harpsichord players Jane Chapman will present From Byrd to Bird at All Saints Church on April 27 at 5.30pm. Photo: KL Festival

To build-up to the festival’s three-day celebration at the end of the month, an art exhibition is opening on April 13, at the Red Barn, South Runcton near King’s Lynn, full of works created by local schoolchildren.

The collection will highlight Queen Elizabeth I and what life would have been like during the Tudor period (1485-1603).

Also from April 13, the second in a series of exhibitions exploring the notion of place in works from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery will be on display at the Fermoy Gallery at St George’s Courtyard, King Street, entitled Landscape in Abstraction.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864.

For more information visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk.