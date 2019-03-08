Norfolk schoolchildren to have art displayed in special exhibition
PUBLISHED: 15:35 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 10 April 2019
KL Festival
King’s Lynn Festival is joining forces with the Shakespeare Festival to host a weekend full of 16th-century nostalgia.
To build-up to the festival’s three-day celebration at the end of the month, an art exhibition is opening on April 13, at the Red Barn, South Runcton near King’s Lynn, full of works created by local schoolchildren.
The collection will highlight Queen Elizabeth I and what life would have been like during the Tudor period (1485-1603).
Also from April 13, the second in a series of exhibitions exploring the notion of place in works from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery will be on display at the Fermoy Gallery at St George’s Courtyard, King Street, entitled Landscape in Abstraction.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864.
For more information visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk.