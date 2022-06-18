Norfolk rugby star on his "most special" title win

Leicester Tigers' Tom Youngs (left) and Ben Youngs lift the trophy after the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday June 18, 2022. - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born rugby star Ben Youngs has called Leicester Tigers' Premiership win the "most special" of his career.

The scrum-half was joined on the pitch by his brother and long-time team mate Tom, who retired in April.

The family has been experiencing heartache following the death of Tom's wife earlier this month.

Tiffany Youngs died after a long battle with cancer.

It was Leicester's first Premiership title since 2013 after the club's 15-12 win over Saracens.

Ben said the support his family had received from the rugby community over the past few weeks had been "absolutely incredible".

Leicester Tigers' Tom Youngs (right) and Ben Youngs with the trophy after the final whistle of the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday June 18, 2022. - Credit: PA

He said: "It's been overwhelming and not an easy time at all.

"The support from the rugby community has been absolutely incredible.

"Today was a special day and Tom having that moment to lift that cup having gone through what he has - it's a special moment."

Ben went on to add that due to the nature of the past few weeks, he believed it was his most precious title.

"The last time I played one of these was in 2013, so nothing's a guarantee," he added.

"But it's the most special one if you add in the external emotion of it.

"We've gone through a hard time so today is pretty special."

Tom took indefinite leave from his club, Leicester Tigers, in October to care for his ill wife and last featured for them in the Premiership last season.

Ben, who is a former Gresham’s School pupil and Holt RFC junior, played 215 games for Leicester and won 28 England caps. He also played in three British and Irish Lions tests in 2013.

Speaking at the time, he said: "I want to thank my family for all that they have done to help me achieve what I have.

"To my wife Tiff and daughter Maisie, I am lucky to have you alongside me and would not be where I am without you. Thank you both."



