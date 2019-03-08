Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Winning return for rider and horse who have overcome heart attack and cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:22 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 25 June 2019

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Spidge Event Photography

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Spidge Event Photography

Spidge Event Photography

A Norfolk rider who suffered a heart attack and his prizewinning horse that has overcome a rare form of cancer have proved themselves comeback kings.

Prolific show champion Allister Hood, from Diss, and his horse Our Cashel Blue overcame their health scares to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting.

Mr Hood, who has won the Supreme Horse championship at Hickstead a total of seven times, and has been showing at the top level for 50 years, was taken ill at home near Diss in April last year. He was hospitalised at the Royal Papworth, which specialises in heart conditions.

But while he returned to the show ring at the end of last season, the recovery for his champion horse, which had won nearly every prize there is to win, has been slower after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: HicksteadDiss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead

The horse underwent surgery to remove a large tumour in his shoulder in the hope of containing the spread, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

"He was the most amazing patient," said Mr Hood. "It was a pretty long winter, and by the end of it, he felt like he was ready to explode. But he never did; he was so sensible."

By Christmas Blue's recovery was progressing and as a special treat, he was turned out for the first time in months to enjoy a canter around his paddock.

Diss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: HicksteadDiss showjumper Allister Hood and his horse Our Cashel Blue return after heart attack and cancer to win at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Hickstead

"He had a gallop, and a buck, and a really good roll in the mud, but luckily the grass ended up being much more tempting," said Mr Hood.

Remarkably the pair was reunited at Hickstead last weekend winning the I.C.E. Horseboxes Supreme Cob Championship at the prestigious event in West Sussex.

Mr Hood said each ride with his stable superstar is a privilege. "We were always hopeful that the cancer hadn't spread, but the vets told us that we'd never know until he suddenly got very sick or lost weight," he explains. "Now, we're just enjoying every moment we have with him and taking each day as it comes."

Diss showjumper Oliver Hood also won at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Nigel GoddardDiss showjumper Oliver Hood also won at the Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. Picture: Nigel Goddard

It was not the only Hickstead triumph for the Diss-based horse dynasty. Mr Hood's son Oliver rode Kellythorpes Master Key to the top spot in the I.C.E. Horseboxes Supreme Coloured Horse Ridden Championships - his second win in as many years.

And there was more Norfolk success with Gissing-based Jonathan Egmore claiming top honours in the Al Shira'aa British Five-Year-Old Jumping Championship with Passilano.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ Norfolk puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Top left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCA

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Villagers wanted to star in theatre’s poignant wartime drama

Graham Blyth is playing the lead adult role in GoodnIght Mister Tom. Picture: Sheringham Little Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists