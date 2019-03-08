'Surreal' national win for Norwich radio presenter

Sam Day at the Community Radio Awards. Picture: Future Radio Archant

A presenter at a Norwich radio station has scooped an award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Day, who presents the breakfast show at Future Radio, has won male presenter of the year at the Community Radio awards 2019.

Mr Day said: "I can't believe it. To receive the best male award is surreal and unbelievable. Future Radio is such a cool thing to be a part of.

You may also want to watch:

"I love to talk about all the diverse and creative things going on in Norwich, play new music and mess around a bit - it's a lovely privilege."

Mr Day joined Future Radio in 2015 after graduating from the University of East Anglia, where he honed his broadcast talents at the university's radio station, Livewire 1350.

Dean Tucker, broadcast coordinator at Future Radio, said: "This is amazing, everyone at Future Radio is thrilled. Sam has worked so hard for this. "This is just the start for him."

Mr Day also works at BBC Radio Norfolk as a producer and broadcast journalist.