Plastic ponchos brought in for fans watching England v Scotland on outdoor screens

Published: 2:03 PM June 18, 2021

England fans celebrating at The Arena in Norwich during England's 1-0 win over Croatia.

Outdoor venues across the county are gearing up for tonight's big match despite heavy rainfall, with many ordering in plastic ponchos to keep fans dry as they cheer their team on.

Pubs and fan parks are expected to be heaving this evening as England take on arch rivals Scotland for the first time since 2017, and the first time at a major tournament since Euro 96.

Adam Goffin, director at The Arena in Sprowston, says staff at his venue are busy preparing the fan park for this evening despite soggy scenes in Norfolk.

England fans celebrating at The Arena in Norwich during England's 1-0 win over Croatia.

He said: "We'll go ahead regardless, things are being put in place as we speak.

"We're currently turning the car park into our fan zone with tables and chairs.

"Obviously we can't turn the rain off so we'll just go with it, people are being told to dress appropriately and we have ponchos and stuff if people need them.

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

"We're all systems go and we've sold every available ticket, and we probably could've sold them twice over."

At the Boundary pub in Norwich, where a cinema style screen has been erected for Euro 2020, licensee Kelly Reeman said they would be offering everyone a plastic poncho to keep them dry during the match.

The Boundary pub has installed a huge screen to show the Euro 2020 games.

She said: "I've just gone to get loads of ponchos and with some of our customers I don't think the rain will effect it too much at all.

"We'll be ready, we're not taking bookings because if I take bookings then I have to put a time scale on it so we're hoping for a full house."

Paul Sandford at the Railway Tavern was worried the rain would put some customers off and has had to reduce capacity due to the weather.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern.

Mr Sandford said: "I think the weather will have a big effect, it's taken the capacity down a little bit, but I think it could stop people coming out as well to be honest, it's meant to last all day.

"We have sold all our tickets but we kept it down because of the forecast, we'll be alright but it's not going to be ideal.

"As long as England win I don't really care."

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.




