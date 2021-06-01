News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'I miss the social contact': Pubs mixed over restrictions easing on June 21

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:58 PM June 1, 2021   
Customers at the Adam & Eve pub in Norwich after lockdown restrictions were eased for pubs and resta

Customers sat outside at the Adam and Eve pub in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norwich pub owner is hoping it will be full steam ahead when it comes to lifting all coronavirus restrictions on June 21.

Rita McCluskey, landlady of the Adam and Eve, said weeks of track and trace have proved to be time-consuming, while her seating capacity has also been reduced both indoors and outside.

She said: "I most miss the social contact and having a bit of banter with the customers. 

"When you get a pub full of customers there is a lovely buzz and murmur, so I think everything is so totally alien right now, and I am not the only one to feel that way."

Adam and Eve landlady Rita McCluskey. Photo by Simon Finlay

Adam and Eve landlady Rita McCluskey. Photo by Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

But while some landlords are eager for restrictions to be eased, others are feeling more cautious. 

Briony De'Ath, who runs the Red Lion at Bishopgate, Unthank Arms, Trafford Arms, William and Florence and Chambers Cocktail Company, said: "We will follow whatever guidance there is to keep people safe and if that means waiting a little bit longer then we will just get on with that." 

Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich which has opened it's doors to custome

Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers again. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Under the current restrictions, there is only table service allowed. The rule of six applies to indoor seating, while groups of up to 30 are allowed outside.

Further afield, Kurt Oliver, owner of The White Hart in Swaffham, said his customers typically like to sit at the bar for a drink if they are alone.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  2. 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  3. 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
  1. 4 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  2. 5 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
  3. 6 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
  4. 7 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
  5. 8 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
  6. 9 Glorious sunshine but Norfolk misses out on hottest day of the year so far
  7. 10 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

He said: "They like to have someone to talk to if they are having a quiet pint after work. It can be a lonely place if they are on their own." 

But the landlord, who is also a town councillor, is concerned that the easing of restrictions on June 21 could be a case of "one step forwards, then two steps back". 

"Going into another lockdown would be a nightmare," Mr Oliver said. "It costs around £3,000 every time we close the cellar and more restrictions costs money and manpower." 

Paul Sandford, landlord of Dereham's Railway Tavern, said a delay to the roadmap "would be a setback".

pub landlord outside pub

Paul Sandford, who runs the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Archant

He said: "It’s just impossible to plan amid this - that’s been my biggest headache, and for others in the industry." 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Narborough Hall Norfolk

Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Hunstanton on Bank Holiday weekend.

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus