All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Has someone been knocking at your door?

Streets in Norfolk saw huge success with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Twelve postcodes were winners of the £1,000 Daily Prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in January.

There were three winners in Great Yarmouth (NR30 4LA, NR30 2NB, NR31 8SS), three in Norwich (NR2 2TN, NR5 0PS, NR6 5LN), two in Dereham (NR19 1NH, NR19 1AB), one in East Harling (NR16 2LY), one in Hevingham (NR10 5ND), one in Fakenham (NR21 9LP) and one in Swannington (NR9 5SY).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

There have also been big winners in the county with seven people in NR7 8HL in Sprowston scooping £30,000 on January 15.

There were 11 £1,000 winners in December 2021 and 12 in November.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.