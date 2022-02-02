News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:23 PM February 2, 2022
Postcode Lottery street prize presenter Matt Johnson with NR7 winner Hayley.

Postcode Lottery street prize presenter Matt Johnson with NR7 winner Hayley on January 15 - Credit: Postcode Lottery

Has someone been knocking at your door?

Streets in Norfolk saw huge success with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Twelve postcodes were winners of the £1,000 Daily Prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in January. 

There were three winners in Great Yarmouth (NR30 4LA, NR30 2NB, NR31 8SS), three in Norwich (NR2 2TN, NR5 0PS, NR6 5LN), two in Dereham (NR19 1NH, NR19 1AB), one in East Harling (NR16 2LY), one in Hevingham (NR10 5ND), one in Fakenham (NR21 9LP) and one in Swannington (NR9 5SY).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket. 

There have also been big winners in the county with seven people in NR7 8HL in Sprowston scooping £30,000 on January 15.

There were 11 £1,000 winners in December 2021 and 12 in November.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Excess water spilled on to the path at Coldham Hall.

Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Engineers around a train. A pothole is underneath.

Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits...

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon