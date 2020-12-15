News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after serious collision on A140

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:20 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 2:47 PM December 15, 2020
Officers were called to reports a car had overturned and gone into a ditch at the Dickleburgh roundabout.

A road has been closed after a serious traffic collision on the A140.

Officers were called at 11.25am, on Tuesday, December 15, to reports a car had overturned and gone into a ditch at the Dickleburgh roundabout, near Diss.

The northbound carriageway between the A140 Scole roundabout and the A140 Norwich Road junction at Dickleburgh has been closed.

It is expected to remain closed for some time whilst emergency services deal with the incident and local diversions are in place.

A volunteer critical care team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) also attended the incident.

