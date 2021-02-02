News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police target law-breaking motorists on busy Norwich road

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:30 PM February 2, 2021   
The team carried out the operation at the Boundary, on Norwich ring road on Tuesday.

A police operation reported 17 offences on a busy Norwich road as part of work to target motorists driving in an "inappropriate manner".

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) worked alongside the Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) and officers on motorcycles to carry out a team police operation at the Boundary, on Norwich ring road, on Tuesday.

Officers reported 17 offences, including no seatbelts, insecure loads, dangerous condition, mobile phones, and 1 vehicle prohibited due to the number of defects and general condition.

Sgt Joe Simon, from Norfolk Police, said: "This type of policing operation will become more and more common place over the coming weeks and months as officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team target motorists who choose to drive on Norfolk’s roads in either an inappropriate manner or in vehicles that are not in a legal, roadworthy condition."


