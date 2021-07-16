Norfolk sees 20pc rise racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes

Published: 7:59 AM July 16, 2021

The number of racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes recorded by police in Norfolk increased by 20pc in 2020 - Credit: Archant

The number of racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes recorded by police in Norfolk increased by 20pc over the past year, figures reveal.

Norfolk police recorded 594 offences in 2020 up from 497 in 2019, of these 14pc ended in investigations being closed with no suspect identified. In Suffolk police recorded 493 racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes, up 12pc from 2019.

The figures are from police-recorded crime data for England and Wales published by the Home Office and cover five types of offences, all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by the law.

The offences - all of which are defined as hate crimes - include racially or religiously aggravated assault, harassment and criminal damage.

Across England and Wales numbers of racially and religiously aggravated offences recorded by police hit a new high in 2020, with more than a quarter of investigations closed without forces identifying a suspect.

You may also want to watch:

The impact of the coronavirus lockdown, along with protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, were two of the main factors named by forces as helping to drive the increase in offences, along with improved recording of hate crimes.

A total of 61,851 racially and religiously aggravated offences were recorded in 2020, up 7pc from 57,825 in 2019. This is also more than double the 28,479 offences recorded in 2013, the first calendar year for which comparable data is available.

Independent charity Victim Support called the figures "shocking" and said it was "huge cause for concern that so many cases are left unsolved", while the Equality and Human Rights Commission warned that although the police had taken "positive steps" in the recording of hate crime, "more still needs to be done to improve the process and the quality of support for victims".

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said forces had worked hard to improve their handling of hate crime, including better recording of offences, adding: "We are working with forces to help them understand and improve the service they provide to victims."

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020, there was a rise in the number of victims identifying as Chinese or south-east Asian where police were able to detect a link to Covid-19 in the nature of the offence, according to the NPCC - although this trend did not persist through the year.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.