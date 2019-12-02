Search

Norfolk police raise thousands for Movember

PUBLISHED: 23:02 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:02 02 December 2019

Members of The Forum with the winner of Norfolk Police's best grown moustache – Superintendent Jason Broome. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Members of The Forum with the winner of Norfolk Police�s best grown moustache � Superintendent Jason Broome. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Norfolk police offficers have raised nearly £3000 for charity and helped to change the face of men's health and wellbeing by taking part in Movember.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey with Director and Master Barber at Swagger & Jacks, Mark Young Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyChief Constable Simon Bailey with Director and Master Barber at Swagger & Jacks, Mark Young Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dozens of officers and staff from Norfolk Constabulary took part in the challenge which saw them grow their facial hair throughout the month of November.

After several weeks of growing moustaches and beards, the challenge culminated in a shave-off event at police headquarters which was supported by Norwich barbers, Swagger and Jacks.

To date Norfolk police have raised £2,900 through the shave-off event and its sponsorship.

ACC Nick Davison with Director and Master Barber at Swagger & Jacks, Mark Young.Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyACC Nick Davison with Director and Master Barber at Swagger & Jacks, Mark Young.Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Chief superintendent Julie Wvendth said: "With a male dominant workforce it is so important that we raise awareness of the different mental and physical health issues that affect men.

"We are delighted to have raised a significant amount of money for such a good cause."

