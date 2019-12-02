Norfolk police raise thousands for Movember

Norfolk police offficers have raised nearly £3000 for charity and helped to change the face of men's health and wellbeing by taking part in Movember.

Dozens of officers and staff from Norfolk Constabulary took part in the challenge which saw them grow their facial hair throughout the month of November.

After several weeks of growing moustaches and beards, the challenge culminated in a shave-off event at police headquarters which was supported by Norwich barbers, Swagger and Jacks.

To date Norfolk police have raised £2,900 through the shave-off event and its sponsorship.

Chief superintendent Julie Wvendth said: "With a male dominant workforce it is so important that we raise awareness of the different mental and physical health issues that affect men.

"We are delighted to have raised a significant amount of money for such a good cause."