Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A search is being carried out for a man who has not returned home after windsurfing in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers are out at Hunstanton beach tonight , trying to trace the man, who is in his 60s.

Police were called just before 5.20pm today to Cliff Parade, Hunstanton, after the man failed to return home from windsurfing along Hunstanton beach.

Emergency services are working with HM Coastguard to locate the man, who is expected to have entered the water just before 2pm today.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen the windsurfer this afternoon to get in contact.

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and windsurfing using a red and white sail.

He is described as a white male, with distinctive, long blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer today, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting call number 313 of today.