Search

Advanced search

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

PUBLISHED: 22:30 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:30 14 November 2020

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A search is being carried out for a man who has not returned home after windsurfing in west Norfolk.

Police officers are out at Hunstanton beach tonight , trying to trace the man, who is in his 60s.

Police were called just before 5.20pm today to Cliff Parade, Hunstanton, after the man failed to return home from windsurfing along Hunstanton beach.

Emergency services are working with HM Coastguard to locate the man, who is expected to have entered the water just before 2pm today.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen the windsurfer this afternoon to get in contact.

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and windsurfing using a red and white sail.

He is described as a white male, with distinctive, long blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer today, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting call number 313 of today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Garden centre opens farm shop to attract customers after taking £1m hit

Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm shop. Amanda Levett, Indoor Living Manager. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paypoint breakdown resolved after customers left without access to gas and electricity

Businesses and people in Norwich and elsewhere across Norfolk have been affected by a nationwide Paypoint outage. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

MATCHDAY RECAP: King’s Lynn Town go down at Sutton United

King's Lynn Town have a tough test at Sutton United Picture: Chris Lakey