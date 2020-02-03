Search

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

PUBLISHED: 13:42 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 03 February 2020

The B1172 London Road between Wymondham and Besthorpe has been closed by police after a crash. Picture: Google.

The B1172 London Road between Wymondham and Besthorpe has been closed by police after a crash. Picture: Google.

Rescuers are on scene after a car landed in a pond when two cars collided and overturned near the A11.

Police were called to the B1172 London Road at Suton, between Wymondham and Besthorpe, close to the A11, at 12.48pm, where two cars overturned after a collision.

One of the cars was found in a pond off the side of the road.

The road has been closed in both directions as officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and South Norfolk Police work with the East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to follow.

For regular updates about the county's roads, follow our live traffic map.

