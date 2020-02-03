Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 London Road between Wymondham and Besthorpe has been closed by police after a crash. Picture: Google. Archant

Rescuers are on scene after a car landed in a pond when two cars collided and overturned near the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the B1172 London Road at Suton, between Wymondham and Besthorpe, close to the A11, at 12.48pm, where two cars overturned after a collision.

One of the cars was found in a pond off the side of the road.

You may also want to watch:

The road has been closed in both directions as officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and South Norfolk Police work with the East of England Ambulance Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to follow.

For regular updates about the county's roads, follow our live traffic map.