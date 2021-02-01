Saw and workbench stolen in burglary
Published: 2:08 PM February 1, 2021
A saw and workbench were stolen during a burglary in a Norfolk village.
Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Saham Toney.
The property in Pound Hill was broken into between 6pm on Friday January 29 and 6.30pm on Saturday January 30.
A Mitre saw and workbench were stolen.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Lee Ruddock at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/6480/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
