Published: 4:33 PM March 2, 2021

Four men and a woman have been charged following an incident in Watton High Street involving two police officers who were left with minor injuries.

Five people have been charged in connection with a town centre incident that left two police officers injured.

Four men and a woman face charges following the incident in Watton High Street on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

All five were brought in for questioning at Wymondham Investigation Centre following the incident and have now been charged.

Ryan Amys, 27, of Henry Cross Close, Shipdham, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, obstructing a police officer and common assault of an emergency worker and affray.

Kayleigh Turley, 25, of Henry Cross Close, Shipdham, was charged with obstructing a police officer and assaulting an emergency worker.

Stephen Abel, 52, Ovington Road, Saham Toney, Thetford, was charged with obstructing a police constable and assaulting an emergency worker

Solomon Patience, 25, School Road, Necton, Swaffham, was charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers, affray, possession of a Class A drug and obstructing a police constable

Connor Williams, 24, St Michael’s Crescent, Great Cressingham, Thetford, was charged with affray and obstructing a police constable.

All have been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 23.