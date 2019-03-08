Search

Police ask public for help in finding wanted man

PUBLISHED: 09:44 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 18 September 2019

Dervish O'Brian, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Dervish O'Brian, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

The public is being urged to help police find a wanted man who failed to turn up in court.

Norfolk police are looking for Dervish O'Brian, 29, who is from Essex.

O'Brian is described as white, approximately 5ft ins, of medium build, with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

It's believed he could have headed to Romford in Essex, but could still be in the Norfolk area.

Anyone who may have seen O'Brian, or who knows where he is, should call Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

