The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list
- Credit: Chris Bishop/Denise Bradley
A nurse, a school governor and those who served their community during the pandemic are among those in Norfolk who have been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list for 2022.
A total of four people have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and another seven have been made Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).
Dr Vivienne Catherine Lennox, from Cromer
Dr Lennox, 58, said she was "honoured and amazed" when she found out she would be made an MBE for services to education, on the New Year's Honours list.
The retired GP has been a governor at Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School, North Walsham's Paston College, and Cromer High School - now Cromer Academy.
Darren Barker, Catfield
Darren Barker, principal conservation officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council and managing director at the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, has been made an MBE for services to heritage.
Most Read
- 1 Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free
- 2 Village pub listed for sale for £500,000
- 3 Boy, 15, stabbed at skatepark
- 4 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
- 5 5 of the best places we ate at in Norfolk in 2021
- 6 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
- 7 'I was mortified'- Pleasure Beach ordeal leads Hayley to lose 11 stone
- 8 Owner finds car vandalised after leaving it in Morrisons car park overnight
- 9 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 10 Revealed: The six 'never events' at Norfolk's hospitals since 2020
Mr Barker has been involved with many heritage projects in Yarmouth including St George's Theatre, the Time and Tide Museum, and improvements to King Street.
Diana Staines, Great Yarmouth
Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, has been made an MBE for services to people with disabilities in Norfolk, particularly during the pandemic.
During Covid restrictions, Ms Staines led her managers and staff to swiftly change how the charity supported people and their families at home, as well as quickly reopening services on site in three discrete bubbles.
Melanie Furness, Thetford
Mrs Furness, 51, a nurse specialist for Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has been made a BEM for services to fundraising and to the community in Thetford.
The founder of Thetford Parkrun has taken part in 314 marathons, has raised around £50,000 over the last few years for charities and also held virtual running events to help support mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.
Tyrone Harold, Great Yarmouth
Mr Harold, 54, said he was "proud and humbled" to be handed a BEM in the Queen's New Year's Honours List for his services to the Great Yarmouth community during the Covid-19 crisis.
When the pandemic hit, Mr Harold and his team delivered more than 200 meals for the vulnerable every week, worked with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to create a bulk budget menu for the homeless, and donated meals to local schools.
Andrew Waddison, Burnham Market
Andrew Waddison, from Burnham Market, has been made a BEM for services to the community in west Norfolk during Covid-19.
The businessman owns a PR and marketing business which specialises in the hospitality trade. When the pandemic hit, he offered businesses and charities in the county his company's services free of charge throughout lockdowns.
Mark Little, Caistor Saint Edmund
Mark Little, from Caistor Saint Edmund, has been made an MBE for services to victims of modern slavery.
Since 2001, Mr Little has been committed to helping victims of trafficking and has travelled to countries, such as India, Thailand, and Nepal, raising thousands of pounds to make "real action".
His battle against the organised crime began after watching a documentary on modern slavery.
Sharon Thompson, Thetford
Ms Thompson, who works at Bishop's Academy, has been made a BEM for services to the community in Thetford, particularly during the pandemic.
The 59-year-old, who is part of Meet 'n' Eat and Epic group including FAST (First Aid Support Thetford), is involved in a range of community initiatives including providing free meals to those in need in the local area throughout the pandemic.
Gill Creed, Swaffham
Gill Creed, from Swaffham, has been recognised as a BEM in the New Year Honours list 2022 for services to fundraising and her community.
The hairdresser began raising money for good causes almost 40 years ago following her breast cancer diagnosis. She has raised almost £500,000 since 1985, at her shop Just Hair in Swaffham.
Trevor Saunders, Great Yarmouth
Trevor Saunders, 55, has been made a BEM for services to Great Yarmouth during the pandemic.
Mr Saunders has been assisting the town with his non-profit organisation Mandalay Wellbeing Community Interest Company since 2017, where he set up a food bank at the start of the pandemic
The food bank has given out almost 40,000 food parcels.
Other winners announced on the New Year's Honours list for 2022 were:
Nicola Ann Morris, from Wymondham, has been made a BEM for services to the community in the London Borough of Camden, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.