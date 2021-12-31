The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list for 2022 has been announced. - Credit: Chris Bishop/Denise Bradley

A nurse, a school governor and those who served their community during the pandemic are among those in Norfolk who have been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list for 2022.

A total of four people have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and another seven have been made Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Dr Vivienne Catherine Lennox, from Cromer

Vivienne Lennox, chairman of the governors at the Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School at Cromer, who has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Dr Lennox, 58, said she was "honoured and amazed" when she found out she would be made an MBE for services to education, on the New Year's Honours list.

The retired GP has been a governor at Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School, North Walsham's Paston College, and Cromer High School - now Cromer Academy.

Darren Barker, Catfield

Heritage champion Darren Barker has been made an MBE - Credit: Archant

Darren Barker, principal conservation officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council and managing director at the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, has been made an MBE for services to heritage.

Mr Barker has been involved with many heritage projects in Yarmouth including St George's Theatre, the Time and Tide Museum, and improvements to King Street.

Diana Staines, Great Yarmouth

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, has been made an MBE - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, has been made an MBE for services to people with disabilities in Norfolk, particularly during the pandemic.

During Covid restrictions, Ms Staines led her managers and staff to swiftly change how the charity supported people and their families at home, as well as quickly reopening services on site in three discrete bubbles.

Melanie Furness, Thetford

Melanie Furness, who has been recognised in an honours list, pictured with her 2021 London Marathon medal. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Furness, 51, a nurse specialist for Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has been made a BEM for services to fundraising and to the community in Thetford.

The founder of Thetford Parkrun has taken part in 314 marathons, has raised around £50,000 over the last few years for charities and also held virtual running events to help support mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.

Tyrone Harold, Great Yarmouth

Tyrone and Kim Harold out delivering food and gifts to the homeless housed in Great Yarmouth hotels on Christmas Day 2020. - Credit: Tyrone Harold

Mr Harold, 54, said he was "proud and humbled" to be handed a BEM in the Queen's New Year's Honours List for his services to the Great Yarmouth community during the Covid-19 crisis.

When the pandemic hit, Mr Harold and his team delivered more than 200 meals for the vulnerable every week, worked with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to create a bulk budget menu for the homeless, and donated meals to local schools.

Andrew Waddison, Burnham Market

Andrew Waddison at the Duck Inn, at Stanhoe, one of the pubs whose efforts to support their local community he promoted tirelessly on social media as the crisis unfolded - Credit: Chris Bishop

Andrew Waddison, from Burnham Market, has been made a BEM for services to the community in west Norfolk during Covid-19.

The businessman owns a PR and marketing business which specialises in the hospitality trade. When the pandemic hit, he offered businesses and charities in the county his company's services free of charge throughout lockdowns.

Mark Little, Caistor Saint Edmund

Mark Little (centre) has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire - Credit: Mark Little

Mark Little, from Caistor Saint Edmund, has been made an MBE for services to victims of modern slavery.

Since 2001, Mr Little has been committed to helping victims of trafficking and has travelled to countries, such as India, Thailand, and Nepal, raising thousands of pounds to make "real action".

His battle against the organised crime began after watching a documentary on modern slavery.

Sharon Thompson, Thetford

Sharon Thompson pictured earlier this year receiving a special recognition award from Roy Brame. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Ms Thompson, who works at Bishop's Academy, has been made a BEM for services to the community in Thetford, particularly during the pandemic.

The 59-year-old, who is part of Meet 'n' Eat and Epic group including FAST (First Aid Support Thetford), is involved in a range of community initiatives including providing free meals to those in need in the local area throughout the pandemic.

Gill Creed, Swaffham

Gill Creed who has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours for her fundraising, raising almost £500,000 since 1985, at her shop Just Hair in Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Gill Creed, from Swaffham, has been recognised as a BEM in the New Year Honours list 2022 for services to fundraising and her community.

The hairdresser began raising money for good causes almost 40 years ago following her breast cancer diagnosis. She has raised almost £500,000 since 1985, at her shop Just Hair in Swaffham.

Trevor Saunders, Great Yarmouth

Trevor Saunders has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours list. - Credit: James Weeds

Trevor Saunders, 55, has been made a BEM for services to Great Yarmouth during the pandemic.

Mr Saunders has been assisting the town with his non-profit organisation Mandalay Wellbeing Community Interest Company since 2017, where he set up a food bank at the start of the pandemic

The food bank has given out almost 40,000 food parcels.

Other winners announced on the New Year's Honours list for 2022 were:

Nicola Ann Morris, from Wymondham, has been made a BEM for services to the community in the London Borough of Camden, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.