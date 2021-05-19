Norfolk pastry chefs to appear on Channel 4's Bake Off The Professionals

Published: 6:48 AM May 19, 2021

A pair of chef lecturers from a Norfolk college will be competing against other professionals in a Great British Bake Off spin-off show.

Alex Williams and Stacey Martin, who both work as lecturers at The College of West Anglia in King's Lynn, will be competing on Channel 4's Bake Off The Professionals.

They will be one of 12 teams of pastry chefs from hotels, restaurants, and small businesses that will compete to be crowned the best patisserie team in Britain.

The Norfolk pair have worked together at The College of West Anglia for 10 years and are said to be "hungry for success".

Team captain Mr Williams, who is now part of Harrison Chocolatiers, has gone full circle, having trained at the college himself before going on to work in pubs and hotel kitchens.

You may also want to watch:

His work took him abroad to Port Douglas, Australia, where he spent time at the five-star Sheraton Hotel before returning back to the UK and eventually as chef lecturer at West Anglia.

Ms Martin was bitten with the baking bug at just four years old when she would spend time in the kitchen with her mum.

Following in the footsteps of her family, she has worked in the hospitality industry since a very young age in front-of-house positions before a transition to the kitchens and pastry.

In 2011, she joined The College of West Anglia and now runs the pastry section for students, some of whom she has mentored in competitions all the way to the finals of young chocolatier of the year.

A spokesperson from Channel 4 said: "Alex and Stacey are hungry for success and to show that regardless of how long you’ve been in the industry, you never stop learning.

"No matter how far they go in the competition they hope to make their students proud."

The teams on Bake Off The Professionals will face testing challenges judged by two world-famous patisserie experts, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

For their first challenge, the teams must produce two different types of miniature classics, Tarte Piemontaise and the Jaffa Cake in just three and a half hours.