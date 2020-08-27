Search

Is this Norfolk’s unluckiest dog? Mabel the German Shepherd has reservation cancelled again

PUBLISHED: 17:23 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 27 August 2020

A German Shepherd which has been dubbed the “unluckiest dog” in Norfolk is still waiting for her new home after three prospective owners failed to come and collect her.

Mabel, who arrived at the PACT Animal Sanctuary in Woodrising, near Hingham, in February, had been reserved numerous times by people looking to re-home a dog but the reservations keep getting cancelled.

The reasons for the cancellations are unclear but George Rockingham, who helps run the sanctuary, has described Mabel as “a strong and lively girl”.

“Mabel is a lovely affectionate girl,” said Mr Rockingham. “She is friendly and very affectionate when she knows you, she can be wary of new people so she does wear a muzzle in public.

“She will need further training on her lead as she is a strong and lively girl but she already knows her basic commands and is responsive and keen to please.”

The ideal owner for Mabel would not have any other pets although she does get on with some dogs after a careful introduction.

Mabel needs to live in an adult-only home, although she has not bitten or shown any aggression towards children, and her new owner should have experience with the German Shepherd breed.

“PACT would like to introduce Mabel to new foster carers and expect them to visit at least three times to get to know her,” Mr Rockingham added. “We have a half-acre training area and they can play and interact with her as long as they wish. By the time they decide to reserve her, there should be no doubts in their minds that they want her.

“In the training area we have a large caravan so that we can practise and demonstrate the in-house rules that should be observed.”

If Mabel sounds like the dog for you and you can provide her with a forever home, you can email pactsanctuary@btconnect.com to register your interest.

