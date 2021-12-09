Where you can get free Christmas dinners in Norfolk this year

The Great Yarmouth Minster for the Open Christmas event. - Credit: Archant

Christmas is a time of giving and organisations across Norfolk are really getting in the spirit, as they plan to offer free dinners on December 25.

Rather than swapping presents and eating their own Christmas dinners with family, many people across the county give up their day to volunteer.

Here are Norfolk businesses or charitable organisations which will offering free lunches.

Gatherers Restaurant, Norwich

Gatherers Restaurant are among those celebrating Christmas by throwing its doors open to anyone who needs a warm meal on December 25.

It will be open on Christmas Day from 12pm until 5pm for anyone on their own or in need.

The restaurant, in Muspole Street, will be offering meals simply to "anyone that needs them".

Daniel Farrow, owner, said: "I'd like to cook for whoever needs it free of charge, it seems like a good thing to do.”

Norwich Open Christmas, St Andrews Hall

Norwich Open Christmas is for anyone who is alone or homeless on Christmas Day. The event runs from 11am to 5pm and guests are welcome to drop in at any time.

Christmas lunch is served between 12.30pm and 2pm and Christmas tea from 3.30pm.

Anyone who would like to use the free guest transport service needs to book in advance.

For more information visit Norwich Open Christmas' website here, http://www.norwichopenchristmas.org.uk/contact.html or phone 01603 510751.

Great Yarmouth Open Christmas, in Great Yarmouth Minister

Open Christmas will be returning for 2021 following the difficulties in hosting the event due to lockdown last year.

Free Christmas lunch will be served on Christmas Day at Great Yarmouth Minster.

But due to the Covid risk, the event this year will be smaller, with only 110 places available.

Online bookings are now being accepted but for anybody unable to book online you can call 07917 490223 or email David.Crinson@betterTogetherNorfolk.org.uk.

Pine Close Community Centre, Thetford

Pine Close Community Centre, on Pine Close, will be open on Christmas day offering a sit-down meal or dinner to take away on Christmas eve.

It will also be offering hot drinks and snacks.