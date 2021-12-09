News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Where you can get free Christmas dinners in Norfolk this year

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:44 AM December 9, 2021
The Great Yarmouth Minster has been hailed as an atmospheric setting for the Open Christmas event in

The Great Yarmouth Minster for the Open Christmas event. - Credit: Archant

Christmas is a time of giving and organisations across Norfolk are really getting in the spirit, as they plan to offer free dinners on December 25.

Rather than swapping presents and eating their own Christmas dinners with family, many people across the county give up their day to volunteer. 

Here are Norfolk businesses or charitable organisations which will offering free lunches. 

Gatherers Restaurant, Norwich 

First look inside new vegan and vegetarian restaurant The Gatherers opening in Norwich Pictures: BRI

Gatherers Restaurant are among those celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by throwing its doors open to anyone who needs a warm meal on December 25.  - Credit: Archant

Gatherers Restaurant are among those celebrating Christmas by throwing its doors open to anyone who needs a warm meal on December 25

It will be open on Christmas Day from 12pm until 5pm for anyone on their own or in need. 

The restaurant, in Muspole Street, will be offering meals simply to "anyone that needs them". 

Daniel Farrow, owner, said: "I'd like to cook for whoever needs it free of charge, it seems like a good thing to do.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  2. 2 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
  3. 3 Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
  1. 4 Diners showered with glass after man smashes pub window
  2. 5 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  3. 6 Missing Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, found
  4. 7 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as covid 'Plan B' confirmed
  5. 8 Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks
  6. 9 Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'
  7. 10 Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes

Norwich Open Christmas, St Andrews Hall 

More than 500 people attended the Norwich Open Christmas 2018 event, inlcuding the homeless and the

More than 500 people attended the Norwich Open Christmas 2018 event. - Credit: Taz Ali

Norwich Open Christmas is for anyone who is alone or homeless on Christmas Day. The event runs from 11am to 5pm and guests are welcome to drop in at any time. 

Christmas lunch is served between 12.30pm and 2pm and Christmas tea from 3.30pm. 

Anyone who would like to use the free guest transport service needs to book in advance.

For more information visit Norwich Open Christmas' website here, http://www.norwichopenchristmas.org.uk/contact.html or phone 01603 510751.

Great Yarmouth Open Christmas, in Great Yarmouth Minister 

The Great Yarmouth Minster has been hailed as an atmospheric setting for the Open Christmas event in

The Great Yarmouth Minster for the Open Christmas event. - Credit: Archant

Open Christmas will be returning for 2021 following the difficulties in hosting the event due to lockdown last year.   

Free Christmas lunch will be served on Christmas Day at Great Yarmouth Minster.   

But due to the Covid risk, the event this year will be smaller, with only 110 places available. 

Online bookings are now being accepted but for anybody unable to book online you can call 07917 490223 or email David.Crinson@betterTogetherNorfolk.org.uk. 

Pine Close Community Centre, Thetford

Pine Close Community Centre, on Pine Close, will be open on Christmas day offering a sit-down meal

Pine Close Community Centre, in Thetford, will be open on Christmas day offering a sit-down meal. - Credit: Google Maps

Pine Close Community Centre, on Pine Close, will be open on Christmas day offering a sit-down meal or dinner to take away on Christmas eve. 

It will also be offering hot drinks and snacks.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert covering Potter Heigham, Wroxham, and Horning in Norfolk

Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon