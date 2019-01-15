Spring bulbs to feature in Norfolk Open Gardens events

Chestnut Farm in West Beckham.

Spring bulbs including anemones, crocus and daffodils will take centre stage as Norfolk opens its gardens to the public.

Raveningham Hall.

As part of the National Garden Scheme, Chestnut Farm in West Beckham, near Holt, will open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, March 3.

Owners John and Judy McNeil Wilson have 55 years of gardening expertise between them.

Elsewhere, the popular and well-known garden at The Old Vicarage, East Ruston, is opening on Saturday, March 9, from 12pm to 5.30pm.

The garden is unique in the huge number of plants that grow ranging from desert cacti to prehistoric tree ferns.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 10, the president of The Royal Horticultural Society, Sir Nicholas Bacon is opening his garden at Raveningham Hall, near Loddon, from 11am to 4pm. There will be a good display of early flowering bulbs with a variety of shrubs and trees and a traditional walled garden.