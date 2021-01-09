Frontline NHS staff captured in Norfolk nurse's "health heroes" paintings
- Credit: Wendy Kimberley
A Norfolk nurse's canvas paintings of "health heroes" across England have been presented to the Queen.
Wendy Kimberley, from Little Melton, started the project last spring as a way to thank health workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mrs Kimberley, who works at Wymondham Health Centre, has completed 51 portraits to date and said she hopes it can lift morale as a busy and stressful time.
The self-taught painter has had the honour of having her work presented to the Queen for her private collection and has painted staff from across Norfolk to as far as Wales, Liverpool and London.
Mrs Kimberley said: "In the community a lot of my patients are anxious and feeling isolated or forgotten. Sometimes I am the only person they have seen to speak to in days due to shielding. The work load has increased and it is normal to finish late most shifts. I felt a bit apprehensive about being redeployed somewhere else in the trust if needed, but that has not happened yet. I work with an amazing team and everyone is pulling together and supportive, but that is generally what you find within the NHS I think.
"It is what I have loved the most about portraits for NHS heroes. The nominations for colleagues or loved ones and the stories behind some of them. Some are very moving, all are uplifting. It has been a real privilege to shine a light on individual staff members."
In addition to painting NHS colleagues, she has received her own canvas after being nominated by her husband.
Mrs Kimberley, who was inspired to train after the treatment she received when diagnosed with thyroid cancer, said: "Painting is definitely still my go to place. It always has been.
"I can just lock myself away for a couple of hours and get lost in creating something beautiful. I love trying to capture light and emotion in my art.
"I cant imagine how hard it is in the hospitals at the moment.
"I had to take my dad for his covid jab last week and everyone was smiling and it was a definite feeling of camaraderie in the unit. It's the reason why I became a nurse in the first place."