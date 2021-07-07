NNUH nurse describes Covid 'PTSD, anxiety and stress' on BBC's The One Show

Published: 4:27 PM July 7, 2021

A Norfolk nurse shared details of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her and her colleagues to a national audience.

Lauren Jacques, a critical care nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), appeared on the BBC's The One Show on Monday night – presented by Emma Willis in the absence of regular host Alex Jones, alongside ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas.

She was interviewed at the hospital as part of the show's coverage of the NHS' 73rd birthday.

Miss Jacques, from Cringleford, said she was "incredibly proud" to work for the organisation, despite the horrors healthcare staff have gone through over the past 16 months.

She said: "It's been the worst I've ever seen it, especially the second wave – we were stretched beyond belief. Our resilience was tested to the extreme.

"It's well documented that within the nursing community things like PTSD, anxiety and stress have skyrocketed.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital critical care nurse Lauren Jacques was interviewed for the BBC's The One Show programme. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

"It sneaks up on you – you suddenly get a flashback of something that happened, and you didn't even know you were worried about it.

"I know I am okay, but I know others are struggling.

"I am so incredibly proud to have worked with such an amazing group of people. I think Covid just showed us actually how strong we can be."

In January, Miss Jacques shared a humbling video diary which showed the shocking reality of the frontline battle against Covid.

In the footage, which covered a 12-hour night shift, the NNUH deputy sister diarised her feelings of anxiety and apprehension and the intensity the team faced as Covid cases grew.

In the video she said: "It was so busy last night. It was intense, it was hard work but we got through it. I don't think we would have done if it wasn't for the team that was on.

"We are fighting in there. We are fighting every shift to deliver the best care we can to make those who are so ill better. As last night reflected we can't save everybody. It's heartbreaking, it's really, really hard at the moment."

She filmed the video while working her third 12-hour shift in a row, and described the critical care unit as the busiest she had ever seen.